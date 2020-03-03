https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/US-GOP-Senate-All-100-15100608.php
US-GOP-Senate-All,100
0 of 2,281 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Stanley Adair, 0 - 0 percent
Bradley Byrne, 0 - 0 percent
Arnold Mooney, 0 - 0 percent
Roy Moore, 0 - 0 percent
Ruth Page Nelson, 0 - 0 percent
Jeff Sessions, 0 - 0 percent
Tommy Tuberville, 0 - 0 percent
Tom Cotton (i), Uncontested
0 of 2,670 precincts - 0 percent
Larry Holmquist, 0 - 0 percent
Sharon Hudson, 0 - 0 percent
Thom Tillis (i), 0 - 0 percent
Paul Wright, 0 - 0 percent
0 of 5,685 precincts - 0 percent
Virgil Bierschwale, 0 - 0 percent
John Castro, 0 - 0 percent
John Cornyn (i), 0 - 0 percent
Dwayne Stovall, 0 - 0 percent
Mark Yancey, 0 - 0 percent
View Comments