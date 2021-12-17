US General seeks to strengthen South American military ties

DENVER (AP) — U.S. military Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics, she said a little more than a month after taking on the role.
Richardson, the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army, was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University. She said that while the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable Friday.