US-House-All, 8th Add,400
345 of 345 precincts - 100 percent
Christina Finello, Dem 191,875 - 43 percent
x-Brian Fitzpatrick, GOP (i) 249,804 - 57 percent
712 of 712 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brendan Boyle, Dem (i) 198,140 - 73 percent
David Torres, GOP 75,022 - 27 percent
860 of 860 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dwight Evans, Dem (i) 341,708 - 91 percent
Michael Harvey, GOP 33,671 - 9 percent
375 of 375 precincts - 100 percent
x-Madeleine Dean, Dem (i) 264,637 - 60 percent
Kathy Barnette, GOP 179,926 - 40 percent
586 of 586 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mary Gay Scanlon, Dem (i) 255,743 - 65 percent
Dasha Pruett, GOP 139,552 - 35 percent
331 of 331 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chrissy Houlahan, Dem (i) 226,440 - 56 percent
John Emmons, GOP 177,526 - 44 percent
339 of 339 precincts - 100 percent
x-Susan Wild, Dem (i) 195,713 - 52 percent
Lisa Scheller, GOP 181,569 - 48 percent
397 of 397 precincts - 100 percent
x-Matt Cartwright, Dem (i) 178,407 - 52 percent
Jim Bognet, GOP 166,201 - 48 percent
447 of 447 precincts - 100 percent
Gary Wegman, Dem 118,266 - 34 percent
x-Dan Meuser, GOP (i) 232,988 - 66 percent
341 of 341 precincts - 100 percent
Eugene DePasquale, Dem 182,938 - 47 percent
x-Scott Perry, GOP (i) 208,896 - 53 percent
316 of 316 precincts - 100 percent
Sarah E. Hammond, Dem 141,325 - 37 percent
x-Lloyd Smucker, GOP (i) 241,915 - 63 percent
546 of 546 precincts - 100 percent
Lee Griffin, Dem 99,052 - 29 percent
x-Fred Keller, GOP (i) 240,717 - 71 percent
506 of 506 precincts - 100 percent
Todd Rowley, Dem 96,612 - 27 percent
x-John Joyce, GOP (i) 267,789 - 73 percent
564 of 564 precincts - 100 percent
Bill Marx, Dem 131,862 - 35 percent
x-Guy Reschenthaler, GOP (i) 241,668 - 65 percent
600 of 600 precincts - 100 percent
Robert Williams, Dem 92,143 - 27 percent
x-Glenn Thompson, GOP (i) 255,051 - 73 percent
444 of 444 precincts - 100 percent
Kristy Gnibus, Dem 143,865 - 41 percent
x-Mike Kelly, GOP (i) 210,008 - 59 percent
628 of 628 precincts - 100 percent
x-Conor Lamb, Dem (i) 222,242 - 51 percent
Sean Parnell, GOP 212,279 - 49 percent
832 of 832 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mike Doyle, Dem (i) 266,084 - 69 percent
Luke Negron, GOP 118,163 - 31 percent
223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Cicilline, Dem (i) 158,550 - 71 percent
Jeffrey Lemire, Ind 28,300 - 13 percent
Frederick Wysocki, Ind 35,457 - 16 percent
236 of 236 precincts - 100 percent
x-James Langevin, Dem (i) 154,086 - 58 percent
Robert Lancia, GOP 109,894 - 42 percent
365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent -GOP Gain
Joe Cunningham, Dem (i) 210,627 - 49 percent
x-Nancy Mace, GOP 216,042 - 51 percent
294 of 294 precincts - 100 percent
Adair Boroughs, Dem 155,118 - 43 percent
x-Joe Wilson, GOP (i) 202,715 - 56 percent
Kathleen Wright, CST 6,163 - 2 percent
338 of 338 precincts - 100 percent
Hosea Cleveland, Dem 95,712 - 29 percent
x-Jeff Duncan, GOP (i) 237,544 - 71 percent
229 of 229 precincts - 100 percent
Kim Nelson, Dem 133,023 - 37 percent
x-William Timmons, GOP (i) 222,126 - 62 percent
Michael Chandler, CST 5,090 - 1 percent
362 of 362 precincts - 100 percent
Moe Brown, Dem 145,979 - 40 percent
x-Ralph Norman, GOP (i) 220,006 - 60 percent
405 of 405 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Clyburn, Dem (i) 197,477 - 68 percent
John McCollum, GOP 89,258 - 31 percent
Mark Hackett, CST 2,646 - 1 percent
321 of 321 precincts - 100 percent
Melissa Watson, Dem 138,863 - 38 percent
x-Tom Rice, GOP (i) 224,993 - 62 percent
693 of 693 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dusty Johnson, GOP (i) 321,984 - 81 percent
Randy Luallin, Lib 75,748 - 19 percent
206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent -Open
x-Diana Harshbarger, GOP 228,181 - 75 percent
Blair Walsingham, Dem 68,617 - 22 percent
Steve Holder, Ind 8,621 - 3 percent
176 of 176 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tim Burchett, GOP (i) 238,907 - 68 percent
Renee Hoyos, Dem 109,684 - 31 percent
Matthew Campbell, Ind 4,592 - 1 percent
293 of 293 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 215,571 - 67 percent
Meg Gorman, Dem 97,687 - 30 percent
Amber Hysell, Ind 5,043 - 2 percent
Keith Sweitzer, Ind 1,990 - 1 percent
216 of 216 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 223,802 - 67 percent
Christopher Hale, Dem 111,908 - 33 percent
x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) Uncontested
263 of 263 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Rose, GOP (i) 257,572 - 74 percent
Christopher Finley, Dem 83,852 - 24 percent
Christopher Monday, Ind 8,154 - 2 percent
277 of 277 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Green, GOP (i) 245,188 - 70 percent
Kiran Sreepada, Dem 95,839 - 27 percent
Ronald Brown, Ind 7,603 - 2 percent
Scott Vieira, Ind 2,005 - 1 percent
244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Kustoff, GOP (i) 227,216 - 68 percent
Erika Pearson, Dem 97,890 - 29 percent
Jon Dillard, Ind 2,984 - 1 percent
James Hart, Ind 3,763 - 1 percent
129 of 129 precincts - 100 percent
Charlotte Bergmann, GOP 48,818 - 20 percent
x-Steve Cohen, Dem (i) 187,905 - 77 percent
Dennis Clark, Ind 3,962 - 2 percent
Bobby Lyons, Ind 2,192 - 1 percent