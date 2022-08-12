US, Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 6:51 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 U.S. and Indonesian soldiers take their positions during Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries conducted the annual combat exercises on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations including Australia, Japan and Singapore, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 U.S. and Indonesian soldiers engage targets with their heavy machine guns during Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries conducted the annual combat exercises on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations including Australia, Japan and Singapore, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John C. Aquilino, right, talks to the media as Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Gen. Andika Perkasa, left, and Commander of Indonesian Army Education and Training Command Lt. Gen. Ignatius Yogo Triyono, center, listen during a press conference at Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries conducted the annual combat exercises on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations including Australia, Japan and Singapore, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 U.S. and Indonesian soldiers move across a field to take their positions during Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries conducted the annual combat exercises on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations including Australia, Japan and Singapore, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 U.S. and Indonesian soldiers move to take their positions during Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries conducted the annual combat exercises on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations including Australia, Japan and Singapore, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BATURAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.
A total of more than 5,000 personnel from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore are participating in this year’s exercises, making them the largest since they began in 2009.
Written By
FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI