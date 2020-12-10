US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus ELANA SCHOR and LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 12:43 p.m.
1 of5 Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah Menorah, set up by the Jewish Chabad Educational Center ahead of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday, at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
Jewish Americans from a variety of branches of the faith are celebrating Hanukkah with smaller-than-usual gatherings this year, in hopes of keeping the year-end holiday safe but still joyful as coronavirus cases spike across the country.
Many Jewish Americans are already accustomed to more intimate celebrations of a holiday focused more on the home than on the synagogue, including Haredim or ultra-Orthodox communities. So the recent successful Supreme Court challenge to New York restrictions on in-person worship by some Orthodox groups won't mean much as far as their Hanukkah plans.
ELANA SCHOR and LUIS ANDRES HENAO