Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1441 of 1489 precincts reporting - 97 percent

x-Yes, 1,926,822 - 60 percent

No, 1,286,878 - 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 339,883 - 57 percent

No, 257,529 - 43 percent

New Jersey

5216 of 6348 precincts reporting - 82 percent

x-Yes, 2,291,315 - 67 percent

No, 1,134,460 - 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 - 54 percent

No, 190,472 - 46 percent