US Rep. Bustos reelected to 5th term over GOP challenger

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term over Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois.

Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She faced a spirited challenge from King, an Army Reserve captain and lawyer.

Bustos had vastly outraised King, bringing in nearly $4 million to King’s nearly $1.7 million. In previous years, Bustos had easily won reelection in the historically Democratic territory even in 2016 when the district voted for Donald Trump.

On the campaign trail, she vowed to help small businesses that had closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, expand broadband internet access, and get people back to work by focusing on coronavirus testing, tracing and treatment.