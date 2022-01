Delcia Lopez/AP

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in ‘no wrongdoing’ after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman's home.

Cuellar hasn’t been charged with a crime and the bureau has said nothing about the scope of its investigation since agents were photographed near his home in Laredo on Jan. 19. The nine-term congressman said in the video posted by his campaign that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details.