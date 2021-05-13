US agents encounter more single adults are crossing border ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 2:34 a.m.
Domingo Antonio Zeledon, 39, of Nicaragua, looks out from a migrant shelter, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. Zeledon turned himself in to authorities after crossing the border a few days earlier, fleeing an economic crisis at home.
A migrant child from Honduras kisses her mother through masks at an intake area after they turned themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, late Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas.
Laura Scalzo, 20, of Honduras, holds her baby as she talks at at shelter for migrants, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. Scalzo joined hundreds of others journeying north with her 6-month-old baby and turned herself over to immigration agents patrolling a vast area of South Texas.
LA JOYA, Texas (AP) — Parents emerge from the brush into a baseball field, carrying exhausted children. Border Patrol agents dictate orders: Families with young children in one line and unaccompanied children in another. The smallest of three lines is for single adults.
The scene Tuesday night in La Joya, a town of about 4,000 people, plays out nightly in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, presenting Joe Biden with one of the most serious challenges of his young presidency — high numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. April was the second-busiest month on record for unaccompanied children encountered at the border, following March’s all-time high.
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON