US, banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia's war

Olivier Matthys/AP

BONN, Germany (AP) — Ahead of the G7 finance ministers' meetings, the U.S. Treasury, several global development banks and other groups unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Treasury announced Wednesday that several global development banks are “working swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops.