US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather's killing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — On their final night together, father and daughter watched the news and traded goodnight kisses on the cheek. The next morning, Vicha Ratanapakdee was assaulted while on a walk in San Francisco and died, becoming yet another Asian victim of violence in America.
On Sunday, Monthanus Ratanapakdee will commemorate the one-year anniversary of her father's death with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where the 84-year-old was killed. She will be joined by hundreds of people in five other U.S. cities, all of them seeking justice for Asian Americans who have been harassed, assaulted, and even killed in alarming numbers since the start of the pandemic.