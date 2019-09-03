US hits Iran space agency with sanctions over missile work

This image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald J. Trump, @realDonaldTrump, shows an undated photo of the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center in the country's Semnan province. The explosion Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, left the smoldering remains of a rocket on a launch pad at the center, which was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch. In his tweet Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Trump wrote: "The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One."

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Iran's space agency for the first time.

The U.S. accuses Iran of using its space program to develop ballistic missiles under the cover of a civilian program to launch satellites into orbit.

The sanctions targeting the space agency and two of its affiliates follow the explosion Thursday of a rocket at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center because of what the government said was a technical malfunction.

A Trump administration official said the U.S. can use the new sanctions to subject foreign companies and governments to significant penalties for any involvement with the Iranian space agency.

The official was not authorized to discuss the sanctions publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.