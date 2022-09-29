US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 5:10 p.m.
1 of8 Clouds cast shadows near wind turbines at a wind farm along the Montana-Wyoming state line on Monday, June 13, 2022. The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West's most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Emma H. Tobin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Eagle researcher Charles "Chuck" Preston carries a young golden eagle that was temporarily removed from its nest as part of research related to long-term population studies of the birds, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 near Cody, Wyo. Preston and other researchers are trying to find ways to reduce golden eagle deaths from collisions with wind turbines. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Ecologist Bryan Bedrosian with the Teton Raptor Center prepares to return a young golden eagle to its nest after banding the bird for future tracking as part of a long-term population study of the species, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 near Cody, Wyo. Scientists say U.S. golden eagle populations are teetering on the brink of decline as deaths from wind turbines, illegal shootings, lead poisoning and other causes take a toll on the species. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Power lines stand near hills outside Cody, Wyoming on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The region is ground zero in the conflict between golden eagles and wind energy, which both find homes in areas where there are strong winds. As wind turbines proliferate, scientists say deaths from collisions could drive down golden eagle numbers considered stable at best and likely to drop in some areas. Emma H. Tobin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 The talons of a six-week-old young golden eagle are seen as the bird's feet are held by Charles "Chuck" Preston during research work at a nesting site, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, near Cody, Wyo. The recent criminal conviction of a wind energy company for illegal eagle killings in Wyoming underscored the clash between renewable energy to fight climate change and efforts to preserve the iconic western U.S. species. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize harm to golden and bald eagles.