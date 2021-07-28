US sanctions hit Syria prisons, abusers including opposition

BEIRUT (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday its first sanctions on Syria, targeting prison facilities and officials who run them, as well as armed groups, focusing on human rights abuses.
The sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury are part of Washington’s policy to keep up pressure on the Syrian government led by longtime President Bashar Assad. But signaling a new approach, the administration also targeted two armed groups, widening the net of those impacted by the sanctions. One of the groups was implicated in violating a cease-fire in place since 2020.