US suspends cooperation with Guatemala attorney general SONIA PÉREZ D. and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 6:08 p.m.
1 of8 People attend a rally in support of anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A woman chants before a cordon of police standing guard outside the Attorney General's office as people rallied in support of anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A protestors holds a sign with a portrait of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei outside the National Palace as people attend a rally in support of anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A teenager selling candy walks past police standing guard outside the National Palace where people rally in support of anti-corruption Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 The special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity, Juan Francisco Sandoval, center, enters to Las Chinamas, El Salvador, on the border with Guatemala, early Saturday, July 24, 2021. Guatemala's attorney general has removed Sandoval less than two months after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the office's importance amid a growing push against anti-corruption efforts in the country. Sonia Perez Diaz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office in response to the firing of its top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying Tuesday that it has “lost confidence” in the Central American country’s willingness to fight corruption.
U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington that the decision by Guatemala Attorney General Consuelo Porras to fire Juan Francisco Sandoval, the special prosecutor against impunity, “fits a pattern of behavior that indicates a lack of commitment to the rule of law and independent, judicial, and prosecutorial processes.”
Written By
SONIA PÉREZ D. and MATTHEW LEE