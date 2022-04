3 1 of 3 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Patrick Orsagos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department said Friday it will temporarily shield people from deportation back to Cameroon, saying extreme violence between government forces and armed separatists in the African nation made it unsafe for them to return.

The department also cited increasing attacks by the Boko Haram extremist group as grounds for giving Cameroonians an 18-month reprieve from deportation if they were in the United States on Thursday. They may apply for work permits.