USAID chief speaks of fragility of democracy in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Weeks after announcing that U.S. aid to El Salvador would be steered away from government institutions because of “deep concerns” over the ousting of judges and the attorney general, the director of the U.S. development agency delivered a message about the fragility of democracy while visiting the Central American nation.
Even the site of U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power’s speech Monday was laden with symbolism. She spoke on the campus of Central American University, the country’s premier university led by Rector Andreu Oliva, an outspoken critic of President Nayib Bukele’s government.