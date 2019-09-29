USS Constitution announces fall public tour hours

BOSTON (AP) — The start of fall also means new visitation hours for the USS Constitution.

Starting on Wednesday, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The ship, berthed in Boston, will be closed on Oct. 22, then open for free public visits from Wednesday until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Guests can walk the ship at their own pace and ask questions to the ship's active-duty Navy sailors, or listen to sailors give presentations on the ship's history every 30 minutes.

The USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. It earned its nickname "Old Ironsides" during the War of 1812.