Uganda's Bobi Wine goes to court to dispute president's win RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 6:25 a.m.
1 of4 Opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, gestures as he speaks to the media outside his house, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful. But the attorney tells The Associated Press that security forces can still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya. Despite failing to dislodge the long-time leader Museveni, opposition challenger Bobi Wine has emerged from Uganda's Jan. 14, 2021 disputed polls as the country's most powerful opposition leader after his party won the most seats of any opposition group in the national assembly. John Muchucha/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine, speaks to the media outside his home, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful. But the attorney tells The Associated Press that security forces can still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine smiles as he speaks to the media outside his home, in Magere, near Kampala, in Uganda, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful. But the attorney tells The Associated Press that security forces can still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine on Monday launched a court case seeking to overturn the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 35 years.
Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, had suggested he did not want to legitimize Museveni's victory in last month's polls by seeking justice with a court that has been reluctant to rule against the president in past elections. The Supreme Court ruled three times that electoral irregularities were not substantial enough to affect the outcome.
