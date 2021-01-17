Uganda's opposition rejects Museveni's reelection as 'fraud' Associated Press Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 7:01 a.m.
1 of5 Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A supporter of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrates, in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Ugandan security forces guards a checkpoint Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential elections. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Uganda Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama, seated center, declares Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni winner of the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A day after Uganda's longtime leader was declared winner of the country's presidential election, the opposition party dismissed the results as “fraud” and called for the release of their leader, Bobi Wine, who has been under house arrest for several days.
President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth five-year term, extending his rule to four decades, according to official results announced Saturday.
Written By
Associated Press