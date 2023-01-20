Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Elites from politics, business, academia and the arts on Friday wrapped up the World Economic Forum 's annual conclave in the Swiss town of Davos — where worries about the war in Ukraine, a warming planet and a cooling global economy dominated discussions about the world's ills.
The 53rd edition of the weeklong gathering in the Alps drew notables like Ukraine's first lady, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and actor Idris Elba, plus hundreds of presidents, prime ministers, CEOs and other decision-makers who hashed out deals and voiced demands on everything from trade to tanks for Ukraine.