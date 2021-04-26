Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 12:14 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to “transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone.”