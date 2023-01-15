Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment tower rise to 23

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro rose to 23 Sunday, the local government reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the multi-story residential building, the site of the worst casualties from a barrage of Russian strikes Saturday on Ukrainian cities. The attacks, which also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, ended a two-week lull in Moscow's widespread strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centers.