Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday morning with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week.
Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the capital city. The helicopter carrying Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other top officials slammed into a kindergarten building in the residential suburb, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.