Ukraine's leader: Russia seeks another key city in southeast OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 1:55 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian troops intend to capture Zaporizhzhia, a large city in the country's southeast, which would allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news conference on Monday that peace talks with Russia stood at “level zero,” and in the meantime “the most threatening situation” has developed in the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which have already been taken by Russia.
