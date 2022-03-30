Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers CALEB JONES, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 12:39 p.m.
KAILUA, Hawaii (AP) — A Ukrainian family who came to Hawaii for a long-awaited vacation ended up watching from the islands in shock as bombs started dropping on their country. Now, more than a month later, they remain stranded on Oahu without access to their house, money, family or friends.
They’ve found support through the local canoe paddling community, which set them up with a place to stay and raised money online to help get them settled. They do not know if they will ever be able return to their home.