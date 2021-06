KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — An undercover officer was shot during a drug sting Tuesday while chasing a car full of suspects, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FLDE agents from Tampa and Orlando were following several suspects in a car outside a Kissimmee condominium building Tuesday when the suspects started shooting at the agents. The agents returned fire, according to FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger.