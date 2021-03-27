Unearthing history: Graveyard found at Dickinson Plantation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When a Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs team identified a burial ground on the John Dickinson Plantation property March 9, the members immediately knew that they had just uncovered a piece of history — and had taken on even more responsibility.
Prior to the find, they knew there must have been a burial ground on-site for the tenant farmers, indentured servants and free and enslaved Black men, women and children who lived, worked and died on the plantation’s 450 acres of property at 340 Kitts Hummock Road, near Dover.