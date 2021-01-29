Unemployment fraud audit creates fresh questions for Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In the face of a new scathing audit about California's failure to prevent billions in unemployment insurance fraud, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is putting blame on the federal government and declining to share details about how often he was briefed on the problems.
State Auditor Elaine Howle found Thursday the state agency that oversees unemployment benefits paid out at least $10.4 billion in fraudulent claims due to “significant missteps and inaction." At one point, just two people were assigned to look into reports of 1,000 fraudulent claims per day. The audit found the agency paid at least $810 million to prison inmates, more than double the amount previously thought.