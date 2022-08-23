Unexpected war warning system: Chernobyl tour's camera

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Months before Russia invaded Ukraine, Yaroslav Yemelianenko decided to set up a battery-operated camera showing his company’s tourist information center at a checkpoint near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Imagine his surprise when sitting in his Kyiv apartment on Feb. 24, his livestream showed dozens of Russian tanks driving south from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear power disaster, toward the Ukrainian capital.