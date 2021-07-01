Union, Volvo reach tentative deal at Virginia truck plant

A tentative labor agreement has been reached between Volvo and a union that represents nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a truck plant in southwest Virginia, according to United Auto Workers officials.

Details of the deal were being withheld until UAW members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin could be briefed about the contract ahead of an upcoming ratification vote, the union said in a statement Thursday. It's the third tentative labor agreement after two previous deals were rejected by union workers.