Union pans $280 million plan to stop nursing home strikes

Gov. Ned Lamont's chief of staff said Tuesday that an additional $280 million in state funding proposed for nursing homes is the administration's “last best offer” in an effort to avoid strikes at dozens of nursing homes across Connecticut, but the union representing the workers said it falls short of addressing “poverty” wages.
The union, District 1199 New England, SEIU, contends the 4.5% annual wage increase for the next two years would not be enough to establish a $20 per hour minimum for unionized certified nursing assistants, something that's needed to attract more workers to the field.