Union says meatpacking workers should be vaccinated sooner JOSH FUNK, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 9:26 a.m.
FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility.
FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank you signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant as they begin their shift in Sioux Falls, S.D.
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.
FILE - In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents many of them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face at work.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International union is lobbying for workers to be moved up vaccination priority lists, and major meat companies have launched campaigns to educate employees and dispel rumors about the vaccines. One has offered bonuses to workers who get vaccinated.