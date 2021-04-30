Union sends strike notices to 33 Connecticut nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thirty-three Connecticut nursing homes received notifications on Friday that their unionized workers are ready to strike on May 14 if demands aren't met for better wages, benefits and staffing ratios.

More than 3,400 workers are employed at the affected homes, which are owned by the chains Genesis Healthcare, iCare Health Network, RegalCare and Autumn Lake Healthcare. A total of 51 nursing home contracts have expired in Connecticut as of March 15, and workers at the remaining facilities could potentially issue strike notices as well in the coming days.