Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A union representing just over half of city workers is calling on the Santa Fe City Council to remove Mayor Alan Webber.

The union approved a resolution Wednesday night that cited mismanagement and public safety issues stretching from the beginning of Webber's term through the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The grievances included the death of a city employee who was shocked while doing electrical work last year, ongoing safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and a botched effort to remove historical markers during protests this summer.

Other examples listed in the resolution range from payroll issues to missing evidence at the Santa Fe Police Department evidence room.

A spokeswoman for the mayor did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time the union — Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — has voted no confidence in a mayor. In 2007, it targeted then-Mayor David Coss over his handling of disciplinary actions.

The no confidence vote comes as the city faces a large deficit due to the coronavirus shutdown that virtually halted local tourism, freezing a major source of city revenues.