University of Iowa to cut 4 athletic programs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is cutting four athletic programs to cope with lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Iowa announced Friday that its men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs will be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta wrote in a letter announcing the moves. The letter also was signed by university president Bruce Harreld.

Finances are tight after the Big Ten decided to scrap plans for a fall sports season because of the coronavirus crisis. The university will continue to honor all existing scholarships through graduation for student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa and will assist student-athletes who wish to transfer to other institutions “in every way possible.’’

Iowa previously announced reductions in compensation for all athletics department personnel and cuts in operational expenses.