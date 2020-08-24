University of Kansas begins classes amid COVID-19 concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Classes started Monday at the University of Kansas under a cloud of concern about how and when the coronavirus pandemic would disrupt the fall semester.

Even before classes began, the university found 89 people who moved back to campus early had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 87 were students and most were from fraternities and sororities.

On Sunday night, Chancellor Douglas Girod issued a cease and desist order and 14-day public health bans against two fraternities after complaints about partying and social media posts showing large groups outside the groups' homes without masks or social distancing.

Girod said in a university email that Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi fraternities hosted activities that violated both Douglas County and university policies, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

But the order did not address what specific punishments the fraternities would face.

“We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk,” Girod said. “That disrespects staff, faculty, and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city, and county.”

Some students said they were skeptical the school's testing efforts and protocols encouraging social distancing and mask wearing would be effective, The Kansas City Star reported.

“I’m going to get COVID. It’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when,” said senior Andrew Wagner. “Because everyone’s coming back and because of the age group, not everyone’s doing the things that are recommended.”

KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university's policies have created a safer campus environment.

“It’s up to each and every member of the university community to commit to the personal responsibility pledge we have put into place,” Barcomb-Peterson said.

An editorial last week in the university's student newspaper, the University Daily Kansan, urged the school to change its plans and halt on-campus classes, citing universities such as North Carolina and Notre Dame, which quickly reverted to online classes after COVID-19 cases spiked as students returned.

The editorial said the university had not been transparent about its plans for handling an outbreak. It also accused the university of placing most of the responsibility for stopping a virus spread on students.

“It appears that the science used to build the Protect KU plan is economics,” the editorial says. “Students have become the revenue KU needs to stay open. Health and education, meanwhile, are subverted for the sake of a few weeks of cash."