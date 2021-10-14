University of Missouri to stop requiring masks

The University of Missouri System will stop requiring masks starting Saturday at all four campuses, but local mandates in Kansas City and St. Louis will mean the face coverings must remain on at those locations.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks. A news release from the University of Missouri System on Thursday said the temporary mask mandate put in place in July and extended in September — when the delta variant of the virus was still ravaging Missouri — was set to expire on Saturday and will not be renewed.