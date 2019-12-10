University of New Mexico hosts student chat with astronauts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is hosting a live chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The school says hundreds of students grades kindergarten through high school are expected to pack UNM's Student Union Building in Albuquerque for Tuesday's event. Officials say it will be a chance for students to engage with NASA astronauts, space experts and others.

One of the presenters includes NASA contractor Jacob Torres, a New Mexico native. He has been working at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on efforts to grow New Mexico green chile in space.

Aboard the space station, the crew recently conducted investigations that included research into wearable health sensors and the use of DNA to understand how humans, plants and microbes adapt to living in space.