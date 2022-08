DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs, the school's first woman to hold the position, said she plans to retire in June.

In a news release Monday, Jacobs said she announced her plans to “ensure the Board of Regents has ample time to select UNG's next president and to provide for a stable transition over this next year as we celebrate North Georgia's sesquicentennial — our 150th anniversary.”