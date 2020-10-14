University of Oregon says winter term will be largely online

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon said Tuesday that winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online.

The university in Eugene said it will continue to offer some classes in-person, such as science labs and physical education courses, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Thoe in-person courses will require face coverings and physical distancing, according to the university.

“We made this decision based on our careful monitoring of COVID-19 indicators and prevalence in Lane County and across Oregon,” read a message from University President Michael Schill and Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the entire UO community remains our top priority.”

The university in October has reported nearly 200 cases of coronavirus in university employees and students living on and off campus. Likewise, Lane County, where UO’s main campus is located, has also reported an increase in cases, some from the university community as well as other spikes such as workplace outbreaks.