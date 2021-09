RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has been awarded an $11 million federal grant to develop better material and manufacturing technology to withstand cold weather.

South Dakota Mines will partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Cold Regions and Engineering Lab. The research will be done over five years and is aimed at developing better materials and technology to support the Army's military objectives in cold and remote regions.