Unoccupied vehicle rolls over into ravine

Shelton firefighters responded to a one-vehicle rollover Thursday, May 7, on Beard Saw Mill Road. No one was injured because no one was in the vehicle at the time, fire officials stated. Shelton firefighters responded to a one-vehicle rollover Thursday, May 7, on Beard Saw Mill Road. No one was injured because no one was in the vehicle at the time, fire officials stated. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Unoccupied vehicle rolls over into ravine 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON - No one was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday on Beard Saw Mill Road because no one was driving.

Police and fire officials could not specify the cause of the accident, which occurred about 12:14 p.m. in the area of 60 Beard Saw Mill Road. Fire officials stated that Companies 3 and 1 were dispatched to a vehicle that had rolled over into a deep ravine.

“Upon arrival of the first fire unit, it was determined that the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the accident,” said Shelton Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul J. Wilson.

Wilson said that the vehicle suffered heavy damage to the cab area.

“The occupant was not in the vehicle when in rolled,” said Wilson, “therefore, he was unharmed.”

Fire units remained on the scene while AJ's Automotive removed the vehicle with his recovery vehicles.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com