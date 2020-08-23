Unrelated ATV crashes kill three men in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three men have been killed in unrelated crashes while riding all-terrain vehicles in Maine.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Violette of Readfield died Saturday morning when the ATV he was riding flipped after hitting a depression in the road in The Forks, according a report from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

A woman who was on Violette's ATV was suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Later in the morning 69-year-old Roland Robitaille of Freedom, Maine was thrown from an ATV while on a trail in Anson. Authorities say Robitaille’s ATV went over a bridge on the trail and rolled.

The third death occurred Saturday evening in Franklin County when an ATV ridden by 29-year-old Tyler Curry of Groton, Mass. went off a bridge into a river. His body was found by fishermen. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the incident.

None of the three men were wearing a helmet, authorities said.

The three deaths prompted the Maine Warden Service to issue a safety advisory Sunday urging riders to wear a helmet, stay on marked trails and ride responsibly.