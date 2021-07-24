Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19 Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 5:59 p.m.
In this Oct. 10. 2019, photo, provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Ramil, a male snow leopard, rests at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. Ramil was tested for the coronavirus after caretakers noticed that he had a cough and runny nose on Thursday, July 22, 2021. In 2017, veterinarians removed his left eye due to a chronic condition he already had when he arrived at the zoo.
2 of3 This Oct. 17. 2018, photo, provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, shows Ramil, a male snow leopard, who was tested for the coronavirus after caretakers noticed that he had a cough and runny nose on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. The animal's stool sample was tested by the zoo staff and at a state-level lab, both of which confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, the zoo said in a statement Friday, July 23. It's unclear how Ramil got infected. In 2017, veterinarians removed his left eye due to a chronic condition he already had when he arrived at the zoo. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An unvaccinated snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has contracted COVID-19.
Caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday. Later, two separate tests of his stool confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, the zoo said in a statement Friday.
Associated Press