RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving storm packing winds gusting up to 70 mph (112 kph) dumped more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on parts of the Sierra and more than an inch (2.6 cm) of rain at Lake Tahoe before starting to move out of the region early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported 9 inches (23 cm) of snow overnight at the top of the Mammoth Mountain ski resort south of Yosemite National Park.