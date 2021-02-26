Upon further review: OSU trademark challenge reinstated

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel has reinstated Ohio State University's trademark challenge to an online marketplace involving items with Buckeye-related images such as that of former championship-winning football coach Urban Meyer.

The three judges said that, unlike online third-party sales conduits such as Amazon and eBay, Redbubble Inc. is more than “just a passive facilitator.” The Cincinnati-based appeals court ruling Thursday stated that Redbubble interweaves its brand with products, and enabled “creation of goods bearing OSU’s marks that would not have otherwise existed but for Redbubble."