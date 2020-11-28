Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in New York

In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread." (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo) less In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained ... more Photo: Mike Groll, AP Photo: Mike Groll, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in New York 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in New York continue to rise, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

There were 3,287 hospitalizations recorded statewide Friday, compared with 3,108 the previous day, Cuomo said. There also were 42 deaths, up from 39 on Thursday, he said.

The state saw another uptick in its seven-day average on positive test results to 3.98% from 3.72%, Cuomo said. Western New York’s positivity rate continued to be the highest in the state at 6.53%, according to the state figures.

“We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “It’s up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread.”