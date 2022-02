LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Fred Upton began airing his first 2022 campaign ad Wednesday, spending more than $200,000 and signaling that the moderate Republican is more likely to seek reelection to a 19th term in Congress.

He has not announced whether he will run in the new 4th District in western Michigan. The GOP primary for the Republican-leaning seat that was created during redistricting includes sixth-term Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland Township and state Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers.