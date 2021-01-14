Utah activist who filmed Capitol shooting booked into jail

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah activist who filmed the fatal shooting of a California Trump supporter during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.
John Sullivan, 26, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, released footage to the FBI that showed him entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming the building, according to arrest documents. He was charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.